Microsoft May Have Won E3 2018 but the Best Games are on PS4 and Switch

E3 2018 is the focus of our 75th episode of Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. And while this year's edition of the Electronics Entertainment Expo has seen a resurgent Microsoft, a resilient Sony, and a renewed Nintendo, we dissect each conference's pros and cons, and why "winning" E3 doesn't really matter this late in the console generation.

From EA's conference that was as predictable as it gets to Microsoft's many announcements including Halo Infinite, Gears 5, a focus on Xbox Game Pass and of course Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinting at the next Xbox, we discuss what was good and bad. Or in some cases, honest as was Bethesda's Fallout 76 reveal.

The same courtesy was extended to Square Enix's E3 2018 non-show and Ubisoft's surprisingly solid showing of Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Sony's massive The Last of Us Part II and Spider-Man blowout along with the non-reveal that was Death Stranding is also detailed at length.

And while Nintendo may not consider India worthy, that didn't stop us from taking into account what Switch fans can expect in addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Finally, stick around as we explain why Limited Run Games' E3 2018 showcase is just what the industry needs. Particularly if you're a fan of handhelds such as the PS Vita and hybrids like the Nintendo Switch.

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.