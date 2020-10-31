On this episode we talk about how to turn your dumb TV into a smart TV as audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about the streaming device category and what you can get here in the budget segment. This is where we tell you who needs a budget streaming device. There are many people who have smart TVs that may not be working as expected, and even they could benefit from a modern budget streaming device. Then we start talking about Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite, and which of these streaming devices is the best affordable one. This is where we bring up what you gain when you go for a streaming box over a streaming stick, and what you lose along the way. This means that we also discuss Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K and talk about which one is a better pick.

Next we talk about the more expensive end of the spectrum with Apple TV 4K and whether its pricing is justified in a market where most devices cost a third of what the Apple streaming box does. We share our thoughts on what Apple should do to compete in this segment, and wonder whether the company is ready to do what it takes. Then we talk about the Chromecast and how the device has fallen behind the pecking order, which could be fixed by the new version of the device that is yet to launch in India. This is where we also talk about technologies such as Dolby Vision and how your buying decision should factor these things in. Finally we talk about what we want from streaming devices' software, before concluding this episode.

