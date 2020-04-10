Technology News
Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?

The budget TV space has become really exciting in 2020.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 10 April 2020 23:53 IST
Mi TV 4X price in India starts at Rs. 24,999

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X price in India is very close to Vu Cinema TV price in India. In this week's episode of Orbital, we look at the budget TV space and what's been going on there. We begin this episode by talking about Mi TV 4X price in India and how it has changed what you should expect from budget TVs. Then we mention Vu Cinema TV price in India and how Vu has gone ahead and raised the bar for budget TVs. We look at the different features of both TVs and tell you whether you are getting your money's worth or if there's more that you could get at this price.

Then we talk about software. Both TVs run Android TV but do software customisations ruin the experience or slow down the TV? We answer that question. Next we talk about Mi TV 4X picture quality and Vu Cinema TV picture quality. Here we can talk about the differences between the display quality and feature set in the two TVs, and what you should expect if you buy either of these. Then we talk about sound quality of the Mi TV 4X and Vu Cinema TV, and which one is better. This is where we also bring in the remotes on both TVs and which one is better.

Finally we talk about TV screen size and whether you should buy the smaller but more affordable screen sizes of the Vu Cinema TV and the Mi TV 4X, or spend a bit more and go for the larger sizes. By the end of this episode, you'll be able to pick the best budget TV in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi 50 Inch Ultra HD TV (4X)

Mi 50 Inch Ultra HD TV (4X)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Unobtrusive design
  • Decent performance with 4K HDR content
  • Sharpness and brightness can be good when properly tuned
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Sub-par software experience
  • Remote lacks useful buttons, is a bit slow
  • Oversaturated colours, poor black levels
  • Inconsistent sound levels
  • Motion and detail aren’t very good with lower-resolution content
Read detailed Mi 50 Inch Ultra HD TV (4X) review
Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1124.4mm x 649.3mm x 272mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Vu 50-inch 4K Cinema LED Android TV (50CA)

Vu 50-inch 4K Cinema LED Android TV (50CA)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Interesting design
  • 4K and Dolby Vision
  • Excellent Android TV software
  • Sharp picture, loud sound
  • Bright, accurate colours
  • Bad
  • Poor black levels
  • Jittery motion
  • Inconsistent performance with SD content
Read detailed Vu 50-inch 4K Cinema LED Android TV (50CA) review
Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Mi TV 4X, Vu Cinema TV, Best budget TV
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
