Should you buy the Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV that's priced under Rs. 30,000? Or are you better off with a dumb TV at the same price? Our in-house audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to discuss this. We begin this episode with a discussion around the Mi TV 4X 50's screen size and whether size to price ratio is a good way to judge how much value you get from a TV. Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV price in India is Rs. 29,999 and we look at the compromises Xiaomi has made to hit that price point. Then we talk about the ports on the Mi TV 4X 50, and discuss whether it's got every port you might need and if it has enough of these ports. This is when we move to the display quality. Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV's price in India is very tempting, but does it offer good display quality?

Ali walks us through how the display performed when we viewed the following kinds of videos: 4K HDR, 4K, 1080p, 720p, and SD. We discuss the results of our in-depth tests in this part of the episode and tell you whether you should buy the Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV. Then we talk about the software on this TV. Should you use Android TV or PatchWall on Mi TV 4X? We do our best to answer that question. Then we talk about the experience of connecting other streaming devices to this TV. Finally, we speak about the remote on the Mi TV 4X 50, and whether it is too minimalist to be useful.

