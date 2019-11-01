Technology News
Mi TV 4X 50-Inch 4K HDR TV: Has Xiaomi Cut Too Many Corners to Hit the Rs. 29,999 Price Tag?

Would you rather purchase a non-smart TV at this price?

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 14:36 IST
Mi TV 4X 50-Inch 4K HDR TV: Has Xiaomi Cut Too Many Corners to Hit the Rs. 29,999 Price Tag?

Mi TV 4X 50 price in India is Rs. 29,999

Should you buy the Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV that's priced under Rs. 30,000? Or are you better off with a dumb TV at the same price? Our in-house audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to discuss this. We begin this episode with a discussion around the Mi TV 4X 50's screen size and whether size to price ratio is a good way to judge how much value you get from a TV. Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV price in India is Rs. 29,999 and we look at the compromises Xiaomi has made to hit that price point. Then we talk about the ports on the Mi TV 4X 50, and discuss whether it's got every port you might need and if it has enough of these ports. This is when we move to the display quality. Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV's price in India is very tempting, but does it offer good display quality?

Ali walks us through how the display performed when we viewed the following kinds of videos: 4K HDR, 4K, 1080p, 720p, and SD. We discuss the results of our in-depth tests in this part of the episode and tell you whether you should buy the Mi TV 4X 4K HDR TV. Then we talk about the software on this TV. Should you use Android TV or PatchWall on Mi TV 4X? We do our best to answer that question. Then we talk about the experience of connecting other streaming devices to this TV. Finally, we speak about the remote on the Mi TV 4X 50, and whether it is too minimalist to be useful. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi 50 Inch Ultra HD TV (4X)

Mi 50 Inch Ultra HD TV (4X)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Unobtrusive design
  • Decent performance with 4K HDR content
  • Sharpness and brightness can be good when properly tuned
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Sub-par software experience
  • Remote lacks useful buttons, is a bit slow
  • Oversaturated colours, poor black levels
  • Inconsistent sound levels
  • Motion and detail aren’t very good with lower-resolution content
Read detailed Mi 50 Inch Ultra HD TV (4X) review
Display50.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions1124.4mm x 649.3mm x 272mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
Smart TVYes
Comments

Mi TV 4X 50-Inch 4K HDR TV: Has Xiaomi Cut Too Many Corners to Hit the Rs. 29,999 Price Tag?
