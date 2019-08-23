Technology News
loading

Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?

Will the Mi A3 ever be as popular as the Redmi Note 7 Pro?

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 19:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?

Mi A3 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India is pretty attractive and on first glance, the phone does appear to be an exciting option in the affordable segment of the smartphone market. When we completed our review we discovered certain things that made us not want to recommend it for everyone. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to talk about Xiaomi's Android One efforts and the direction the Android One programme itself is heading in. We begin this episode by talking about Mi A3 price in India and Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India. Then we talk about Mi A3's display, design, performance, battery life, and last but not the least -- cameras. Here we talk about all the good things about the Mi A3 before moving on to the things holding the smartphone back. This is when we wonder whether Xiaomi really wants to sell its Android One smartphones in India. Why is that? Well, you'll have to listen to the podcast to find out.

In the next segment we look at the Android One programme as a whole and wonder whether it has succeeded so far. Here we talk about the companies that are a part of the Android One programme and whether manufacturers have any incentive to be a part of this initiative. Then we look at what people want from their phones and where Android One fits there. Who really is gaining from Android One here and is the Android One experience really the best one for Android users out there? We discuss all of that and much more.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display6.08-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4030mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi A3, Android One
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
Honor Smartphones
Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  2. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  5. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  6. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  9. Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
  2. Bose Portable Home Speaker With Google Assistant and Alexa Support Launched, Promises 360-Degree Sound and Deep Bass
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Soft Landing of Vikram Planned for September 7
  4. Battlefield V 5v5 Competitive Mode Axed by EA Dice, New Maps and Ranking System Revealed for Upcoming Updates
  5. Oyo Said to Rebrand Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas
  6. Huawei Says US Curbs to Cut Smartphone Unit's Revenue by Over $10 Billion
  7. Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'
  8. Tesla Said to Be Advanced Talks to Buy Batteries From LG Chem
  9. Google Photos Now Lets You Search for Text in Images, Copy and Paste It
  10. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.