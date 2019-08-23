Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India is pretty attractive and on first glance, the phone does appear to be an exciting option in the affordable segment of the smartphone market. When we completed our review we discovered certain things that made us not want to recommend it for everyone. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to talk about Xiaomi's Android One efforts and the direction the Android One programme itself is heading in. We begin this episode by talking about Mi A3 price in India and Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India. Then we talk about Mi A3's display, design, performance, battery life, and last but not the least -- cameras. Here we talk about all the good things about the Mi A3 before moving on to the things holding the smartphone back. This is when we wonder whether Xiaomi really wants to sell its Android One smartphones in India. Why is that? Well, you'll have to listen to the podcast to find out.

In the next segment we look at the Android One programme as a whole and wonder whether it has succeeded so far. Here we talk about the companies that are a part of the Android One programme and whether manufacturers have any incentive to be a part of this initiative. Then we look at what people want from their phones and where Android One fits there. Who really is gaining from Android One here and is the Android One experience really the best one for Android users out there? We discuss all of that and much more.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.