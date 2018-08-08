NDTV Gadgets360.com

Can Xiaomi Mi A2 Outshine Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus?

, 08 August 2018
The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the star of the show on this episode of Orbital as reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Android One smartphone. Xiaomi Mi A2's price is the only thing that is not a part of the discussion as the episode was recorded slightly before the smartphone was launched in India. We've been using the smartphone for a week already, and we tell you everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi A2. This episode begins with an introduction to the Android One program and how Google's initial attempts weren't successful. Then we talk about Xiaomi's efforts on the Android One side of things, which is where we speak about the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the issues that plagued the smartphone. Then we move to talking about the Xiaomi Mi A2.

The discussion around the Xiaomi Mi A2 begins with talk about the smartphone's battery life. Here we mention the chipset that powers the Mi A2 and how that affects power efficiency. Then we mention Xiaomi Mi A2's performance and how it handles heavy loads. The discussion swiftly moves to the Xiaomi Mi A2 cameras and we mention how all three cameras performed in our tests. Then we talk about the Xiaomi Mi A2's chances of success in the Indian market where Xiaomi has several strong budget smartphones. We talk about the Redmi series of phones and then the Mi series, and how these have performed so far. Then we talk about the competition, which includes the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Nokia 7 Plus, and how the Xiaomi Mi A2 fares against these.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi A2, Orbital, Podcast
