Is Mi 11 Ultra the Best Premium Flagship Phone to Buy in India?

We talk about the key cons and pros of the Mi 11 Ultra on this week’s Orbital podcast episode.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 May 2021 11:43 IST
Mi 11 Ultra comes with a quad-curved AMOLED display and a premium design

Mi 11 Ultra — launched last month in India and set to go on sale soon — is Xiaomi's most expensive flagship ever, with a price tag of Rs. 69,990. It offers a lot for that money, with its specifications including a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a quad-curved AMOLED display. There's also, curiously, a tiny secondary display at the back. Are all these offerings enough to convince a customer who is looking for a high-end smartphone at Rs. 70,000 — and who might have their eyes on the OnePlus 9 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? We discuss this and other things about the Mi 11 Ultra on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Host Akhil Arora speaks with Gadgets 360 deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo and reviewer Aditya Shenoy to understand the cons and pros of the Mi 11 Ultra. The smartphone was launched in India in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is the company's first attempt to enter a segment that goes up against the best of the best from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

For what it's worth, Xiaomi has tried to go beyond the mid-range market and bring some of its high-end phones to India in the past as well. For instance, it launched the Mi 10 at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 in India last year. The Mi 11 Ultra, however, seems to be designed for the audience who was previously thinking of getting a new Samsung Galaxy S-series phone or a brand new iPhone.

The Mi 11 Ultra cameras offer up to 120x digital zoom. It has two AMOLED displays (although one of them is basically a gimmick). And it has the same amount of RAM and storage as you'll get on the top-end OnePlus 9 Pro model, as well as the same Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both these phone also come at the same price — Rs. 69,999. While both are running on Android, there is a difference in the experience, since the Mi 11 Ultra runs on MIUI, which is what you'll get on most Xiaomi phones.

Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith

Of course, there's a lot more about the Mi 11 Ultra. If you're wondering whether it's a good pick or not, listen to the full discussion by hitting the play button above. You can also follow Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Please rate us, and leave a review. You can also write to us at podcast@gadgets360.com with your feedback, questions, or comments. New Orbital episodes drop every Friday.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ Update Finally Redesigns Icons from Win 95 Days Alongside UI Overhaul: Report
Telenor’s Future in Myanmar Put on the Line Due to Military Coup

