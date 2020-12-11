Is MacBook Air M1 the Portable Beast of a Laptop You Always Wanted?

MacBook Air M1 price in India is really good when you look at the performance and battery life the product delivers. However, is the software and app compatibility at a level where this product can be recommended without hesitation? Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this and much much more. We begin this episode by talking about what's new in the MacBook Air M1 and whether there are any hardware changes that you need to brace for. We then talk about the design of this laptop and how a fanless design might help.

Next we discuss the performance of the MacBook Air M1. This is where Roydon talks about his experience with rendering 5K video clips and gaming on this laptop. We also mention whether all iOS apps run on the Mac and what the experience is like. There's a lot to discuss around macOS Big Sur too, and we spend some time discussing what to watch out for in terms of app compatibility. Then we talk about the battery life of the MacBook Air M1 as Roydon describes his experience with the device after he got a low power notification from the device. Finally we talk about whether the MacBook Air M1 is a device you should buy. It's a first-generation product, but it is ready for the masses? We try our best to answer that question.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.