Technology News
loading

Why Did LG Eventually Say ‘Goodbye’ to the Smartphone Market?

Also on this week’s Orbital podcast, we discuss the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 April 2021 20:07 IST
Why Did LG Eventually Say ‘Goodbye’ to the Smartphone Market?

Photo Credit: LG

LG decided to move on from the smartphone market after struggling with losses for some time

LG announced its exit from the smartphone market earlier this week. It wasn't a sudden move as the mobile division of the South Korean company had been making losses for some time. The departure of LG from the smartphone market was a sad moment for at least some loyal customers. On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, the discussion revolves around the exit of LG from the smartphone market. Counterpoint associate director Tarun Pathak joins host Akhil Arora and Gadgets 360 reviews editor Jamshed Avari to talk about what made LG exit the market and why we saw it coming.

During its time, LG managed to bring some very exciting phones to the market. These include the LG G Flex, which had a self healing back, LG G8X ThinQ with a detachable dual screen, and the recently launched LG Wing with a rotating display. The company also showed off its rollable smartphone concept at CES 2021 that wowed even its critics, and the media. However, those innovations didn't help the company gain against the likes of Apple and Samsung. LG also failed to make use of webOS, or its partnership with Intel that was announced in 2016 to embrace 10-nanometre ARM chips.

Though it has exited the smartphone business, LG could end up making a comeback, along the lines of Nokia and BlackBerry who have found new licensee manufacturers.

LG Says Will Still Roll Out Android 12 for Some Models

The second half of this week's Orbital episode revolves around the new co-op RPG shooter game Outriders — out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X — from People Can Fly, the makers of Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm.

Outriders Review: Fun Co-Op RPG Shooter Gets in Its Own Way​

Gadgets 360 chief sub-editor and gaming enthusiast Shayak Majumder joins host Akhil to talk about the good and the bad of Outriders. The game has struggled with stable servers in the week since launch, and there are some problems with the cross-platform play feature as well. We talk about the four character classes on offer in Outriders — Technomancer, Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator — and the types of enemies you'll face in the game. Outriders feels like an amalgamation of other beloved games at times, but it also has some good ideas of its own in the gameplay department.

Listen to the full discussion by following Orbital. The Gadgets 360 podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please rate us, and leave a review.

Write to us at podcast@gadgets360.com with your feedback, questions, or comments. New Orbital episodes drop every Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG smartphone market exit, LG mobile division, LG, Outriders, Orbital, podcas
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
Why Did LG Eventually Say ‘Goodbye’ to the Smartphone Market?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Users in India Facing Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  3. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  4. Jio Brings New Offers to Prepaid, Postpaid Users Ahead of IPL 2021
  5. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  6. All You Need to Know to Get Started With Hotstar
  7. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
  8. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  9. OnePlus Nord LE Announced With All-New Finish — But Only One Unit
  10. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap: Captain America’s Darkest Hour
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
  2. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan for Unlimited Voice and Data Reintroduced for 90 Days
  3. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  4. Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries
  5. Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi
  6. Soyuz Rocket Honours Yuri Gagarin’s First Space Travel, Successfully Carries Three-Man Crew to ISS
  7. Facebook Removes 16,000 Accounts for Buying-Selling Fake Reviews
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video
  10. Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com