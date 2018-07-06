NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone 2, GigaFiber, and Asus Zenfone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: This Week on Orbital

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Phone 2, GigaFiber, and Asus Zenfone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: This Week on Orbital

This is a three-pronged episode of Orbital, where we discuss Jio Phone 2, Reliance Jio's GigaFiber Internet service, and Asus Zenfone 5Z. First we talk about Jio Phone 2 as games editor Rishi Alwani and reviewer Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab. The episode begins with talk of Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone, where we discuss the price of the new phone and how it will impact the Indian market. We talk about the things one can do on a 4G feature phone and what developers have told us about games developed for feature phones and daily active users on Jio. We then discuss App Annie’s report on top iOS apps and its Android counterpart and look at the companies that have come to dominate Internet usage in India. We then talk about KaiOS's Google connection and what that means for the company's growth on feature phones. Finally we talk about the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer.

Next, we have a quick chat about Jio GigaFiber, which was announced along with Jio Phone 2. We discuss what we know so far and how Jio plans to tackle ISP monopoly at the building level. Here we talk about how Jio could influence your local ISP's Internet plans and their cost. We mention why Jio has asked people to register and declare their interest in the service even before announcing the pricing or speeds to be offered by GigaFiber.

Finally, we talk about the Asus Zenfone 5Z, the smartphone that Asus has dubbed a OnePlus 6 killer. We discuss the pricing and specifications of this phone, followed by the “AI” features of the Zenfone 5Z, where we air some concerns around privacy as well. We then mention the results of our camera comparison between the OnePlus 6 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z. We also talk about the display and why it's not going to be as good as the competition. Then we mention Asus' aggressive pricing and debate whether Asus Zenfone 5Z can be called a flagship. Next, we talk about the performance, variants, and the contents of the box of Zenfone 5Z. Finally, we spend quite some time talking about the Asus Zenfone 5Z's cons.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Podcasts, Orbital, Gigafiber, Jio Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 5Z
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Nintendo Switch Skyrim Mod Support Not Planned: Bethesda
Mi Phones
Jio Phone 2, GigaFiber, and Asus Zenfone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: This Week on Orbital
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price in India Slashed
  3. Dell Launches New Range of Gaming Notebooks, AiO in India
  4. Jio Phone Exchange Offer Announced to Reduce Effective Price to Rs. 501
  5. Vodafone Offers Discount on Amazon Prime Membership for Prepaid Users
  6. Jio at Reliance AGM 2018: All The Big Announcements
  7. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  8. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  9. Will Asus Zenfone 5Z Force OnePlus to Slash the Price of OnePlus 6?
  10. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.