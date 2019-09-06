Technology News
Are Jio Fiber Plans Revolutionary or Just the Same as Airtel and Other Broadband Providers?

Are Jio Fiber plans really better than those offered by the competition?

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 17:49 IST
Jio Fiber price in India starts at Rs. 699 per month.

Jio Fiber plans have been revealed, and Hindi editor Sandeep Sinha joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things broadband. We begin this episode by mentioning Jio Fiber plans and pricing and which plans look to be the most value for money. Then we talk about the upper end of the spectrum and wonder whether Jio Fiber's most expensive plans are worth the asking price. Next we look at the Jio Fiber welcome offer and all the things you get with the annual plan should you decide to pay upfront. This is where we tell you how to get free TVs with Jio Fiber and what kind of TVs Jio is offering as part of this welcome offer. Jio Fiber also offers a router with each plan, and we tell you what kind of a router you get with the service. 

Then we talk about Jio Fiber installation charges and how much of that is refundable. We also mention the Jio Fiber trial plan and what happens now that the trial period is over. Jio Fiber prepaid plans are now available and a whole bunch of people will probably switch to paid plans. Then we discuss other devices that Jio is offering such as the Jio Home Gateway device and the Jio 4K Set Top Box, which are available as part of the welcome offer for certain plans. Then we talk about Jio Fiber landline phone service. After this we wrap this episode by discussing whether Jio Fiber also offers regular TV channels for people to watch.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Jio Fiber
