After Prepaid, Is the Jio Effect Spreading to Postpaid?

The Reliance Jio effect on the India smartphone market has been well documented. The company's entry in India led to a big price crash for prepaid recharge packs. Now, the company is targeting the postpaid space with the launch of its Rs. 199 plan that offers 25GB of data. This led to Vodafone launching new plans with much improved data limits and may just spark a postpaid rate cut among all telecom players in India. This is great news for consumers, but will it prompt prepaid customers to switch to postpaid plans? Games editor Rishi Alwani joins host Pranay Parab to discuss this on this week's episode of Orbital.

We begin the episode by detailing the Reliance Jio Rs. 199 plan. Here we talk about the data benefits offered and the catch in this plan. We discuss at length what you need to watch out for with the Jio plan and whether it's worth porting for. Then we talk about the Vodafone Rs. 299 plan and compare it with the Jio plan. Here we talk about the reasons for people to switch to these plans and even make a case for prepaid users to consider these. In the end though, we talk about the biggest reasons why people might want to stay with their telecom operator and plans rather than switching.

Finally we talk about what you need to look forward to in the telecom space in India. The discounts are all well and good, but how long will this last and how far will this go? India's mobile Internet speeds aren't much to be proud of and will that actually improve at any point? We discuss these things at length before concluding this episode of Orbital.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.