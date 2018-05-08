Is Your Nintendo Switch Dead Without Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Saves?

Nintendo revealed Nintendo Switch Online features and prices. It's the company's paid service that allows you to play online, get discounts on new purchases, and cloud saves. While the first two are self-explanatory, the last one means you can back up your save files, be it 200 hours in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or your opening minutes in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with the Nintendo Switch Online service. But with no option to back up your save files offline via microSD card or via USB it begs the question - will you be forced to use Nintendo Switch Online to back up your progress in the event your Nintendo Switch stops working? We dissect the implications of Nintendo's announcement and what we could expect next from the company.

In addition to this we discuss the latest rumours surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Aside from the speculated removal of its single-player campaign and battle royale mode, the latest report around the game suggests that the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 would be exclusive to Battle.net and not available to Steam.

Furthermore, it's suggested Battle.net may be tweaked to ensure cross-play functionality in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 similar to how Epic Game's Fortnite works across platforms. Considering that Destiny 2 was Activision's biggest PC launch, it would seem that the company would like double down on its own platform. We discuss what this means for end-users in terms of pricing in availability.

