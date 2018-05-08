Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Your Nintendo Switch Dead Without Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Saves?

 
, 08 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Is Your Nintendo Switch Dead Without Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Saves?

Nintendo revealed Nintendo Switch Online features and prices. It's the company's paid service that allows you to play online, get discounts on new purchases, and cloud saves. While the first two are self-explanatory, the last one means you can back up your save files, be it 200 hours in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or your opening minutes in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with the Nintendo Switch Online service. But with no option to back up your save files offline via microSD card or via USB it begs the question - will you be forced to use Nintendo Switch Online to back up your progress in the event your Nintendo Switch stops working? We dissect the implications of Nintendo's announcement and what we could expect next from the company.

In addition to this we discuss the latest rumours surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Aside from the speculated removal of its single-player campaign and battle royale mode, the latest report around the game suggests that the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 would be exclusive to Battle.net and not available to Steam.

Furthermore, it's suggested Battle.net may be tweaked to ensure cross-play functionality in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 similar to how Epic Game's Fortnite works across platforms. Considering that Destiny 2 was Activision's biggest PC launch, it would seem that the company would like double down on its own platform. We discuss what this means for end-users in terms of pricing in availability.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Online, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Blops 4, Call of Duty, Battlenet
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Honor 10 to Go on Sale in India From May 16 Midnight Exclusively via Flipkart
Google I/O 2018: Gmail to Get Smart Compose, Using Machine Learning to Offer Word and Phrase Suggestions
Best AC deals
Is Your Nintendo Switch Dead Without Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Saves?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  3. Beware, This WhatsApp 'Black Dot' Message Bomb Crashes Android Phones
  4. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Accidentally Revealed by Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Xiaomi Claims the Redmi S2 Is the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  6. Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J-Series Models in India This Month
  7. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  8. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  9. OnePlus 6 India Launch Fan Tickets Go Out of Stock Ahead of May 17 Launch
  10. Lenovo Teaser Hints at New Fullscreen Phone Launch on June 14
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.