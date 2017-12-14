Is Xiaomi Mi A1 the Best Android Phone Under Rs. 15,000?

The Xiaomi Mi A1 (review) got a pretty significant price cut recently, but does that make it the best smartphone under Rs. 15,000? Android enthusiasts Aditya Shenoy and Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to discuss. We start by talking about MIUI and how it fares against stock Android. Here Aditya explains why stock Android is great, while Rishi chips in with his thoughts on why he prefers it. There are a few pointers in favour of MIUI as well, and all of this makes the buying choice easier for you.

We then talk about the Xiaomi Mi A1 and its strengths and weaknesses. There are some obvious pros that you can see just by looking at the smartphone's specifications but that doesn't mean that the phone doesn't have its share of weaknesses. We talk about other things that could influence your buying decision, such as the Android program and competing smartphones such as the Moto G5S Plus and the Honor 7X.

We also mention Xiaomi’s muddled product strategy and how that makes the purchase decision harder for a lot of people. Then we talk about the history of the Android One program and why Google has failed to make it work so far. Then Aditya talks about the near bezel-free design trend in smartphones of 2017 and that makes us wonder whether you should be going for a smartphone with a better design. Rishi shares his thoughts on this before we wrap up the episode by picking our favourite Android phones under Rs. 15,000.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just hit the play button below.