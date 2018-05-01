Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third entry in Square Enix’s retelling of Lara Croft’s origin story. With a September 14 release date and a generous reveal last week, the Transition team discuss what you can expect from Croft’s latest adventure on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. From its multitude of special editions that would give Ubisoft an inferiority complex to a massive price hike for the game’s PC version — Rise of the Tomb Raider is Rs. 999 while Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a whopping Rs. 2,999 on disc and Rs. 3,499 on Steam — we tell you what platform you should be buying the game on, if at all.

More so when you consider that speculation is rife of Microsoft funding Shadow of the Tomb Raider to be on Xbox Game Pass from day one along with having the marketing rights to the game, which possibly means it would be optimised and possibly look better on the company’s consoles — the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

In addition to this we touch upon Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s mixed impressions and ponder over the question: is Lara Croft even relevant in the current gaming landscape?

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.