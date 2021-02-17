Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the Perfect Flagship for Most Indians?

On this episode of Orbital, we discuss if the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ are the best Android flagship phones for most Indians. Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab on this episode. We begin this episode by talking about Samsung S21 series price in India and what's on offer for that price. The S21 has some changes in the build quality and we discuss whether these compromises are acceptable for this price point. Then we talk about the camera performance on the Galaxy S21+. This is where we mention how important the quality of the camera sensor is, versus its megapixel count.

Then we describe how the S21+ camera performed in our in-depth camera testing, which will help you decide whether this phone is worth buying for its camera. We also mention the Google Pixel series in this segment, as we talk about where smartphone cameras are heading in the next few years. Then we talk about Samsung's decision not to ship headphones and a charging adapter in the box with the S21 series. This is where we mention our experience with the AKG headphones that Samsung used to provide until now, and why we'll miss it. We also share our thoughts on charging adapters that you might want to buy after purchasing the S21 or the S21+. Finally we discuss the battery life, charging performance, and whether the software is good enough for the price.

