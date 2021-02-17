Technology News
loading

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the Perfect Flagship for Most Indians?

Let the battle of the 2021 Android flagships begin.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 17 February 2021 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the Perfect Flagship for Most Indians?

Photo Credit: Samsung

On this episode of Orbital, we discuss if the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ are the best Android flagship phones for most Indians. Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab on this episode. We begin this episode by talking about Samsung S21 series price in India and what's on offer for that price. The S21 has some changes in the build quality and we discuss whether these compromises are acceptable for this price point. Then we talk about the camera performance on the Galaxy S21+. This is where we mention how important the quality of the camera sensor is, versus its megapixel count. 

Then we describe how the S21+ camera performed in our in-depth camera testing, which will help you decide whether this phone is worth buying for its camera. We also mention the Google Pixel series in this segment, as we talk about where smartphone cameras are heading in the next few years. Then we talk about Samsung's decision not to ship headphones and a charging adapter in the box with the S21 series. This is where we mention our experience with the AKG headphones that Samsung used to provide until now, and why we'll miss it. We also share our thoughts on charging adapters that you might want to buy after purchasing the S21 or the S21+. Finally we discuss the battery life, charging performance, and whether the software is good enough for the price.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital
Pranay Parab
Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Facebook Fined EUR 7 Million Over Improper Data Use by Italian Watchdog
Digital Intelligence Unit Planned by Government to Help Deal With Fraudulent Transactions and Telecom Frauds

Related Stories

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the Perfect Flagship for Most Indians?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  4. Twitter Starts Testing Voice Messages for Users in India, Brazil, Japan
  5. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  6. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  8. Xbox Wireless Headset With Dolby Atmos Support and Voice Isolation Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. Russia Launches Unmanned Cargo Ship With Supplies to ISS
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 India Launch Tipped for March, Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G
  2. Oppo Find X3 Specifications Surface on Benchmark Listings, Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launch Tipped for March
  4. Apple M1X SoC Specifications, Performance Leak via Benchmarking Site
  5. Amazon India Said to Have Deployed Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators
  6. Elon Musk's SpaceX Raises $850 Million in Fresh Funding: Report
  7. Google to Invest $75 Million in Coronavirus-Hit Small Businesses
  8. Moto E7i Power Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Could Be Rebadged Lenovo K13
  9. Telecom Gear Manufacturing to Get a Major Push as Government Approves Over Rs. 12,000-Crore PLI Scheme
  10. Digital Intelligence Unit Planned by Government to Help Deal With Fraudulent Transactions and Telecom Frauds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com