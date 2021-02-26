Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the Best Phone Under Rs. 25,000?

Samsung F62 price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 and that means this phone competes with OnePlus Nord, Realme X7, and Mi 10i. On this episode of Orbital, we discuss whether it's worth buying the F62 and if it's one of the best phones under Rs. 25,000. We begin this episode by talking about the Samsung M51 and how it fares against the F62. The two smartphones are almost identical in terms of specifications, apart from a couple of changes. We discuss the brand names for these devices and whether it makes sense to have similar phones in two different series launched by Samsung. Next, we talk about the performance you can expect on the Samsung F62. The Exynos 9825 SoC is a chip that was on Samsung's flagship phones and now it's available in a mid-range device, but does it perform well against competitors? We discuss that at length.

Next, we talk about the camera performance on the Samsung F62. Can you get great photos from this smartphone? Roydon shares his thoughts on how the camera performs under all kinds of conditions. Then we talk about the battery life and what the 7,000mAh battery delivers. This is where we highlight the charger as well, and talk about what kind of a charging adapter would be a good fit for a battery this huge. Lastly, we discuss the software experience on the Samsung F62. While OneUI has a lot of good features, there are some issues that can be annoying for those who buy this phone and we highlight those at length.

