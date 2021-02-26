Technology News
loading

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the Best Phone Under Rs. 25,000?

The Samsung F62 has a big 7,000mAh battery and a capable processor.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 26 February 2021 17:20 IST
Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the Best Phone Under Rs. 25,000?

Samsung F62 price in India starts at Rs. 23,999.

Samsung F62 price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 and that means this phone competes with OnePlus Nord, Realme X7, and Mi 10i. On this episode of Orbital, we discuss whether it's worth buying the F62 and if it's one of the best phones under Rs. 25,000. We begin this episode by talking about the Samsung M51 and how it fares against the F62. The two smartphones are almost identical in terms of specifications, apart from a couple of changes. We discuss the brand names for these devices and whether it makes sense to have similar phones in two different series launched by Samsung. Next, we talk about the performance you can expect on the Samsung F62. The Exynos 9825 SoC is a chip that was on Samsung's flagship phones and now it's available in a mid-range device, but does it perform well against competitors? We discuss that at length.

Next, we talk about the camera performance on the Samsung F62. Can you get great photos from this smartphone? Roydon shares his thoughts on how the camera performs under all kinds of conditions. Then we talk about the battery life and what the 7,000mAh battery delivers. This is where we highlight the charger as well, and talk about what kind of a charging adapter would be a good fit for a battery this huge. Lastly, we discuss the software experience on the Samsung F62. While OneUI has a lot of good features, there are some issues that can be annoying for those who buy this phone and we highlight those at length.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Marathon battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some stock apps
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Slow charging relative to battery size
  • Missing segment-staple features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F62 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Pranay Parab
Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
