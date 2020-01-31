Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a Worthy Redmi K20 Rival?

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India pits it against the Redmi K20 Pro. Having reviewed the Galaxy A51, deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the phone and how it defines Samsung's strategy in the sub-Rs. 25,000 smartphone segment. We begin this episode by talking about the Galaxy A51 price in India and where that puts it in the Samsung lineup. Then we talk about the build quality and design for the Galaxy A51. Here we bring up how Samsung phones' build quality changes with price, and how the choice of processor on this particular phone has let it down. This is followed by an in-depth analysis of what kind of performance you can expect from the Galaxy A51 and whether you should buy this phone for heavy usage.

Next we discuss the Galaxy A51 gaming performance and how it fares against the competition. We then discuss the camera performance of the Galaxy A51. Here we talk about how the rear cameras perform in various lighting conditions, for both stills and video. We let you know where Samsung can do better and what it already does well. Then we talk about the selfie camera and let you know whether the Galaxy A51 can take good selfies. This is followed by a discussion around Samsung Galaxy A51's display, software and battery life. We then conclude this episode by discussing how Galaxy A51 performs against competitors such as the Redmi K20 Pro, and helping you decide whether to buy this Samsung smartphone.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.