Is Resident Evil 2 the Best Survival Horror Game Ever Made?

, 22 January 2019
Is Resident Evil 2 the Best Survival Horror Game Ever Made?

Resident Evil 2 is out and it is fantastic, which means that it gets a prominent mention on this week's episode of Transition. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk about the game, which is one of the best survival horror games around right now. We begin this episode by talking about Resident Evil, but not the kind of Resident Evil the headline suggests. Then we talk about the best Resident Evil games in the series and which ones you should play before playing Resident Evil 2. Then we mention how Resident Evil 2 is now different from the original game and what you need to watch out for. Next, we talk about the gunplay in Resident Evil 2 since that's what a lot of people will be buying this game for. We look at AI difficulty in this game and mention how easy or difficult it is to kill monsters in this game.

We draw a small parallel between Resident Evil 2 and The Last of Us in this episode. We mention the kind of horror in Resident Evil 2 and how much the game uses jump scares. We also briefly talk about Resident Evil 2's story and what changes players can expect from the remake. Finally, we talk about Resident Evil 2 on PS4, Xbox, and PC, and which version people should be buying. Then we end the episode by talking about the games we've been playing this week. This includes Ace Combat 7, Ace Combat 5, Chrono Trigger, Overwatch, Red Dead Redemption 2, and My Name Is Mayo.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Resident Evil 2, Podcast, Transition
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Is Resident Evil 2 the Best Survival Horror Game Ever Made?
