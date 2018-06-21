Is Redmi Y2 the Best Selfie Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?

Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, which is the latest selfie-focussed smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The smartphone enters the crowded budget segment, but is its selfie feature enough for people to go for this over the competition? We discuss this on this episode of Orbital. We begin the episode by talking about the different variants of the Redmi Y2 and how those compare against the competition and Xiaomi's own products. The smartphone also competes with Redmi Y1, which is still on sale. We discuss all of these phones and talk about which is the best one for you to buy under Rs. 10,000.

Then we speak about the cameras on the Redmi Y2. Does the selfie camera really work as well as Xiaomi claims it does? Aditya talks about all the tests he's run on the smartphone and how the camera performed in these. Then we speak about the front facing flash and whether it works as advertised. We spoke about the rear camera and the video capabilities as well, during this segment of the podcast. Next up, we discuss the competition in detail and talk about the pros and cons of competing smartphones. Is there one smartphone that gives you everything you need? Well, listen to the podcast to find out.

In the final segment of the podcast we talk about the performance of the Redmi Y2 in terms of real world use. We talk about the battery life too and the usual MIUI vs stock Android debate also makes an appearance. Finally, we talk about who the Redmi Y2 is for, before wrapping up this episode.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.