Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Redmi Y2 the Best Selfie Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?

 
, 21 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Is Redmi Y2 the Best Selfie Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?

Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, which is the latest selfie-focussed smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The smartphone enters the crowded budget segment, but is its selfie feature enough for people to go for this over the competition? We discuss this on this episode of Orbital. We begin the episode by talking about the different variants of the Redmi Y2 and how those compare against the competition and Xiaomi's own products. The smartphone also competes with Redmi Y1, which is still on sale. We discuss all of these phones and talk about which is the best one for you to buy under Rs. 10,000.

Then we speak about the cameras on the Redmi Y2. Does the selfie camera really work as well as Xiaomi claims it does? Aditya talks about all the tests he's run on the smartphone and how the camera performed in these. Then we speak about the front facing flash and whether it works as advertised. We spoke about the rear camera and the video capabilities as well, during this segment of the podcast. Next up, we discuss the competition in detail and talk about the pros and cons of competing smartphones. Is there one smartphone that gives you everything you need? Well, listen to the podcast to find out.

In the final segment of the podcast we talk about the performance of the Redmi Y2 in terms of real world use. We talk about the battery life too and the usual MIUI vs stock Android debate also makes an appearance. Finally, we talk about who the Redmi Y2 is for, before wrapping up this episode. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Podcast, Podcasts, Orbital
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Google Chrome for Android Now Auto-Downloads Articles for Offline Reading
Apple's AirPower Wireless Charger Said to Be Delayed for These Reasons
Best Camera Phones
Is Redmi Y2 the Best Selfie Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  2. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Images Show Display Notch Ahead of Launch
  4. Nokia X6 Global Variant Spotted on Official Site, Launch Appears Imminent
  5. Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Notch, Vertical Dual Cameras
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Renders Released by Xiaomi, Show Design and Colour Options
  7. OnePlus 5, 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.3 Bug Fixing Update
  8. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  9. Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official
  10. Myntra Launches Its 'Blink Go' Fitness Tracker at Rs. 4,199
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.