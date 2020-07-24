Is Redmi Note 9 the Perfect Successor to the Redmi Note 8?

On this episode of Orbital, reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Redmi Note 9. We begin this episode by talking about the Redmi Note 9 series itself. Now there are three phones with multiple variants in the market, which means that the purchase decision becomes really complicated for a lot of people. This is why we talk about Redmi Note 9 price in India and where its higher variants stand versus the competition from Xiaomi's own smartphones and others in the market. We also mention the Realme 6i, which could be a serious competitor to the Redmi Note 9.

Then we talk about Redmi Note 9 specs and what stands out. Here we discuss the phone's performance and also talk about the current situation in terms of rising smartphone prices. The bar for what you can expect at Rs. 11,999 has fallen a bit due to price fluctuations and we discuss how you can deal with this situation. We also recommend the best phones under Rs. 15,000 and tell you which one of these you should buy.

Next we talk about the camera performance of the Redmi Note 9 and how it performs against the competition. Here we tell you everything you need to know about photography and taking videos with this smartphone. Next we talk about software and ads on the Redmi Note 9, and what you can expect in terms of day-to-day use on this device. Finally, we tell you whether you should buy the Redmi Note 9 or look at alternatives.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.