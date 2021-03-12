Is Redmi Note 10 the Undisputed King of the Sub-Rs. 15,000 Segment?

On this episode of Orbital, we talk about the Redmi Note 10 and whether this smartphone could shake up the budget phone segment in India. Reviews Editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to discuss this smartphone. We begin this episode by talking about Redmi Note 10 price in India and if it offers good value for money at this price point. Next, we talk about the processor on the Redmi Note 10. Snapdragon 678 hasn't yet shipped with many smartphones in India, and that makes it an interesting point of discussion.

Then we move on to Redmi Note 10's camera performance. This is where Jamshed talks about the different camera modes and how this good or bad this phone is for taking photos and videos. We also talk about the selfie camera performance in detail. Next up, we've got a discussion about the software on the Redmi Note 10. Is MIUI still as spammy and ad-riddled as before or can you expect a better experience this time around? You can listen to this episode to find out. Following that, we talk about Redmi Note 10 charging time and battery life, since that is an important part of the smartphone experience for everyone. Last but not the least, we discuss the design, display, and look and feel of this phone. This is where we tell you how the phone is for watching movies and listening to music, and other small features that you will appreciate on this device.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.