Is Redmi 5 Xiaomi’s Most Value-for-Money Smartphone?

On this episode we talk about the Xiaomi Redmi 5, which could be the newest budget king in India. Reviews Editor Jamshed Avari and Games Editor Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab. We begin the episode by talking about our first impressions of the Redmi 5. This includes the Redmi 5's looks, pricing, and availability in India. Here we go in-depth when discussing the phone's design and what people can expect from Xiaomi at this price point. We talk about the glut of Xiaomi smartphones in the market and whether that is leading to too much confusion. We list out the number of Xiaomi budget phones and help you choose the best one among them as well.

We then talk about the Xiaomi Redmi 5 flash sale and whether that model has any reason to stay even now, nearly four years after Xiaomi first arrived in India. Next we talk about the competition and whether there is any phone in the market that can give Redmi 5 serious competition. Here we mentions the pros and cons of some of Redmi 5's rivals and then talk about what makes the Redmi 5 so appealing to Indian buyers.

Next on the agenda is Redmi 5's performance and here we also mention the Redmi 5 gaming review. We discuss all elements such as Redmi 5 specifications, Redmi 5's battery life and camera performance, apart from whether it can handle multitasking with ease. We also mention which variant of the Redmi 5 you should be buying. Finally, we talk about MIUI and whether the customised version of Android is better than having stock Android on the Redmi 5.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.