Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?

Which is the best phone under Rs. 20,000?

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 20:20 IST
Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?

Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs. 16,999

Realme X2 price in India is extremely attractive and we discuss whether it is the best phone under Rs. 20,000 on this episode of Orbital. Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Realme X2. We begin this episode by talking about Realme X2's place in the company's budget smartphone lineup. Here we mention how Realme X, Realme XT, and Realme X2 price in India are practically identical and discuss whether this is likely to lead to a lot of confusion for the company's target audience.

Then we talk about Realme X2's performance. The smartphone does have a pretty powerful processor, but does the base variant have enough RAM to be able to handle heavy usage? We also mention what the competition offers at this price point, in case you were wondering how Realme X2's performance fares against the competition. Then we discuss the cameras on the Realme X2. This is where we talk about the quad rear camera setup and how many of those cameras are actually useful. We also share our thoughts on the selfie camera, along with overall photo and video quality.

Next, we discuss the battery life and charging speed of the Realme X2. This is where we highlight how these two important factors compare with what the competition offers. Finally, we talk about the software on the Realme X2, along with the way forward for Realme.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Realme X2, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 8 Pro
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
