Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?

Realme X2 price in India is extremely attractive and we discuss whether it is the best phone under Rs. 20,000 on this episode of Orbital. Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Realme X2. We begin this episode by talking about Realme X2's place in the company's budget smartphone lineup. Here we mention how Realme X, Realme XT, and Realme X2 price in India are practically identical and discuss whether this is likely to lead to a lot of confusion for the company's target audience.

Then we talk about Realme X2's performance. The smartphone does have a pretty powerful processor, but does the base variant have enough RAM to be able to handle heavy usage? We also mention what the competition offers at this price point, in case you were wondering how Realme X2's performance fares against the competition. Then we discuss the cameras on the Realme X2. This is where we talk about the quad rear camera setup and how many of those cameras are actually useful. We also share our thoughts on the selfie camera, along with overall photo and video quality.

Next, we discuss the battery life and charging speed of the Realme X2. This is where we highlight how these two important factors compare with what the competition offers. Finally, we talk about the software on the Realme X2, along with the way forward for Realme.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.