Is Realme Smart TV the Best TV Under Rs. 15,000?

Realme TV price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 and this is one of the most affordable smart TVs available in India. Realme TV vs Mi TV will be an interesting competition to watch out for. In this episode TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Realme Smart TV and whether you should buy it or not. We begin this episode by talking about Realme TV 43 inch price in India and Realme TV 32 inch price in India. This is where we tell you the differences between Realme TV 32 inch and 43 inch variants and which one of these two offers better value for money. We also explain what you should be looking out for before picking either of these Realme TV variants.

Then we talk about Realme TV software and whether it delivers a lag-free experience. Here we mention the processor the TV is using and whether it offers a good experience. This is where our Realme TV review begins. Ali talks about some minor software bugs first and then he describes Realme TV picture quality in detail. You'll find out what to expect when watching full-HD content and SD content on the Realme TV. We then mention Realme TV ports and whether you are likely to be able to connect all your devices to the TV. Finally we share our verdict on whether you should buy the Realme TV or not.

