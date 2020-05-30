Technology News
loading

Is Realme Smart TV the Best TV Under Rs. 15,000?

Strong competition for Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A Pro.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 30 May 2020 00:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Is Realme Smart TV the Best TV Under Rs. 15,000?

Realme TV price in India starts at Rs. 12,999

 Realme TV price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 and this is one of the most affordable smart TVs available in India. Realme TV vs Mi TV will be an interesting competition to watch out for. In this episode TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Realme Smart TV and whether you should buy it or not. We begin this episode by talking about Realme TV 43 inch price in India and Realme TV 32 inch price in India. This is where we tell you the differences between Realme TV 32 inch and 43 inch variants and which one of these two offers better value for money. We also explain what you should be looking out for before picking either of these Realme TV variants.

Then we talk about Realme TV software and whether it delivers a lag-free experience. Here we mention the processor the TV is using and whether it offers a good experience. This is where our Realme TV review begins. Ali talks about some minor software bugs first and then he describes Realme TV picture quality in detail. You'll find out what to expect when watching full-HD content and SD content on the Realme TV. We then mention Realme TV ports and whether you are likely to be able to connect all your devices to the TV. Finally we share our verdict on whether you should buy the Realme TV or not.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Smart TV (43-Inch)

Realme Smart TV (43-Inch)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Good design, lots of ports and inputs 
  • Android TV 9 Pie with all apps supported 
  • Good performance with full-HD content 
  • Decent sound
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs  
  • Weak performance with 720p and SD content 
  • Wall-mount kit not included
Read detailed Realme Smart TV (43-Inch) review
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Full HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme TV, podcast, Orbital
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Mitron App Is Actually a Repackaged App From Pakistan Called TicTic: Report

Related Stories

Is Realme Smart TV the Best TV Under Rs. 15,000?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  2. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities
  3. PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex
  4. Realme Buds Q Teased to Launch in India ‘Soon'
  5. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  6. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
  7. MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
  8. Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, C2 Tennen With Google Assistant Button Launched
  9. TRAI Releases Recommendations for Unified Numbering Plan in India
  10. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Should You Delete Mitron — an 'Indian' TikTok Clone?
  2. Mitron App Is Actually a Repackaged App From Pakistan Called TicTic: Report
  3. Disney+ Hotstar June 2020 Releases: Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Terminator: Dark Fate, and More
  4. Panasonic Lumix G9 Micro Four-Thirds Camera With 5-Axis IBIS, 4K Video, Weatherproof Body Launched in India
  5. Google Maps Makes It Easier to Share Your Location Using Plus Codes
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop With Intel Lakefield Chip, 8GB of RAM Launched
  7. Tesla Performance Opens Door to Elon Musk Payday
  8. Vodafone Idea Says ‘No Proposal’ Before Board on Stake Sale to Google
  9. Realme Buds Q True Wireless Earbuds Set to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  10. Zuckerberg Distances Facebook From Twitter in Trump Fight
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com