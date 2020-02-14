Is Realme C3 Price Likely to Usher in a Budget Smartphone Revolution?

Realme C3 price is really low if you consider the performance the smartphone offers. In the budget smartphone segment, we now have a phone that outperforms many devices that cost twice as much. In-house Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this phone and how Realme C3 price in India could revolutionise the budget smartphone segment in the country. We begin this episode by talking about the Realme C3's build and design. The build quality of budget smartphones has been improving quite a bit, and we discuss how this has impacted the competition as well. Next we talk about Realme C3 price in India and the performance it delivers at that price point. We talk about the processing power seen on this device and how much more expensive competing smartphones offering similar performance are.

Then we discuss the cons of the Realme C3 (Review). We highlight some of the major features missing in this phone and whether Realme C3 price in India could have had an impact on these design decisions. We then talk about the Realme C3's camera performance and whether this should affect your purchase decision. This is where we talk about its camera performance in daylight, low light, for selfies, and videos. Then we move on to the highlight of the Realme C3's performance, which is its battery life. We tell you how long the phone will last on a single charge, with heavy usage, for you to get a better idea about what to expect from this device. Finally, we talk about Realme C3 software, which is Realme UI based on Android 10.

