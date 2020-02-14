Technology News
Is Realme C3 Price Likely to Usher in a Budget Smartphone Revolution?

The ball is now in Xiaomi's court.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 14 February 2020 00:00 IST
Is Realme C3 Price Likely to Usher in a Budget Smartphone Revolution?

Realme C3 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999

Realme C3 price is really low if you consider the performance the smartphone offers. In the budget smartphone segment, we now have a phone that outperforms many devices that cost twice as much. In-house Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this phone and how Realme C3 price in India could revolutionise the budget smartphone segment in the country. We begin this episode by talking about the Realme C3's build and design. The build quality of budget smartphones has been improving quite a bit, and we discuss how this has impacted the competition as well. Next we talk about Realme C3 price in India and the performance it delivers at that price point. We talk about the processing power seen on this device and how much more expensive competing smartphones offering similar performance are.

Then we discuss the cons of the Realme C3 (Review). We highlight some of the major features missing in this phone and whether Realme C3 price in India could have had an impact on these design decisions. We then talk about the Realme C3's camera performance and whether this should affect your purchase decision. This is where we talk about its camera performance in daylight, low light, for selfies, and videos. Then we move on to the highlight of the Realme C3's performance, which is its battery life. We tell you how long the phone will last on a single charge, with heavy usage, for you to get a better idea about what to expect from this device. Finally, we talk about Realme C3 software, which is Realme UI based on Android 10.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C3

Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
