Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?

Realme 3i price in India pits it against the Redmi 7, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and several other excellent budget smartphones in India. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Realme 3i and whether it is the new best phone under Rs. 8,000. The Realme 3i price in India may appear to be great but is it a smartphone worth buying? We discuss that at length in this episode. We begin the episode by talking about the Realme 3i's design. We talk about the build quality and similarities with the Realme C2 at first and then we discuss the Realme 3i's display. A lot of people might be wondering how the display performs and we answer all questions around that here. Then we discuss Realme 3i price in India and whether there are any better options at this price point.

In the next section we talk about Realme 3i performance, which is where we compare it against other smartphone such as the Redmi 7. We talk about Realme 3i's PUBG Mobile performance as well, and how it handles gaming in general. Then we discuss Realme 3i camera and wonder whether it is one of the best camera phones under Rs. 8,000. Then we talk about Realme 3i's selfie camera too, and how all of its cameras perform for video. Next we discuss Realme 3i software and whether it makes sense to pick ColorOS 6 over other variants of Android. Finally we discuss Realme 3i battery life and how it handles day to day usage.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.