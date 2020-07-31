Is OnePlus Nord the Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?

Technology News
By Pranay Parab | Updated: 31 July 2020 22:56 IST
OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999

On this episode of Orbital, we begin by talking about OnePlus' switch from a premium brand to becoming one that offers mid-range phones too. The OnePlus Nord episode of the podcast was hosted by Pranay Parab with deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joining in to share his thoughts on the smartphone. We begin by talking about OnePlus Nord price in India and how it impacted our OnePlus Nord review. We talk about the base variant of the Nord which is launching later in India, and then mention whether the higher variants make more sense to buy.

Next we begin talking about the build and design of this device and whether OnePlus has cut any corners here. The display is an area of interest for many of you and we do our best to highlight the pros and cons of that. We then talk about the Snapdragon 765G SoC and how it performs in various stress tests including heavy gaming. Is India ready for a 5G chip or is it still too early to call this a plus point? We discuss that too.

Next we discuss the software and battery life of this device, since that is something that OnePlus is known for. Finally, we talk about the camera performance of this smartphone, which has three rear cameras and two front cameras. This has been a bit of a sore spot for OnePlus smartphones over the years and has the company fixed it with the Nord? Listen to this episode to find out.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord, Orbital, Podcast
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
