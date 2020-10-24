Technology News
loading

Is OnePlus 8T the Best ‘Value Flagship’ of 2020?

The OnePlus 8T is a solid update over the OnePlus 8, but is it the best 'affordable flagship'?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 24 October 2020 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Is OnePlus 8T the Best ‘Value Flagship’ of 2020?

OnePlus 8T price in India starts at Rs. 42,999

On this episode we talk about OnePlus 8T price in India and how it affects the value flagship market as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about OnePlus 8T leaks and our own guesses about this phone, and how right or wrong we were. We did get some things correct and we were slightly off the mark with others. Next we talk about OnePlus 8T new features and how the competition is affected by this launch. We also compare the OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 and whether the improvements are big enough to warrant a new phone launch. This is where we talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro and how its presence in the market affects the features we get on the OnePlus 8T. This is also that part of the podcast where we discuss the lack of an IP rating or wireless charging on the OnePlus 8T.

Then we talk about OnePlus 8T camera performance and how the smartphone holds up under various conditions and during our tests for both photos and videos. This has not been OnePlus' forte in recent times, but has the narrative changed this time around? Listen to the episode to find out. Then we talk about the OnePlus 8T's 65W charger and battery life, and tell you some interesting features of this charger that make it very useful in times when certain companies have removed charging adapters from smartphone boxes. Next up, we discuss the software on the OnePlus 8T and whether that will be a big change from what we have seen previously. Finally we tell you whether the OnePlus 8T performs as expected and whether you should buy this smartphone. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, OnePlus 8T
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Is OnePlus 8T the Best ‘Value Flagship’ of 2020?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  3. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  4. PUBG Seems to Be Hiring in India, but That's Not a Hint at a Mobile Comeback
  5. Google Play Music Begins Shutting Down, YouTube Music Adds New Features
  6. Infinix Hot 10 Gets a New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India
  7. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Smartphones Allegedly Spotted on Certification Sites
  9. Vivo V20 Review
  10. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped, Phones Said to Be Produced in Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, Vietnam
  2. Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 Event Lets Players Rejoin Match as a Ghost After Dying
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro iFixit Teardown Reveals Battery, RAM Details, Same Repairability Score as iPhone 11
  4. Samsung Galaxy F12 May Be Next F Series Phone, Galaxy A02s Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Amazon Says Refusal to Appear Before Indian Parliamentary Panel a Misunderstanding
  6. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Receiving Second Update in October With September's Security Patch
  7. NASA Working to Prevent Losing Too Much of OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample
  8. Facebook, Twitter CEOs to Testify Post US Election, Senate Panel Says
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29, Brings Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, and More
  10. WeChat US Ban: Judge Denies Latest Government to Remove App From Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com