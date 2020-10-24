Is OnePlus 8T the Best ‘Value Flagship’ of 2020?

On this episode we talk about OnePlus 8T price in India and how it affects the value flagship market as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about OnePlus 8T leaks and our own guesses about this phone, and how right or wrong we were. We did get some things correct and we were slightly off the mark with others. Next we talk about OnePlus 8T new features and how the competition is affected by this launch. We also compare the OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 and whether the improvements are big enough to warrant a new phone launch. This is where we talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro and how its presence in the market affects the features we get on the OnePlus 8T. This is also that part of the podcast where we discuss the lack of an IP rating or wireless charging on the OnePlus 8T.

Then we talk about OnePlus 8T camera performance and how the smartphone holds up under various conditions and during our tests for both photos and videos. This has not been OnePlus' forte in recent times, but has the narrative changed this time around? Listen to the episode to find out. Then we talk about the OnePlus 8T's 65W charger and battery life, and tell you some interesting features of this charger that make it very useful in times when certain companies have removed charging adapters from smartphone boxes. Next up, we discuss the software on the OnePlus 8T and whether that will be a big change from what we have seen previously. Finally we tell you whether the OnePlus 8T performs as expected and whether you should buy this smartphone.

