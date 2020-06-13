Technology News
Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?

Finally, OnePlus has made a proper flagship.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 13 June 2020 11:00 IST
Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro price for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is Rs. 54,999 and for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is Rs. 59,999. OnePlus 8 Pro sale date is June 15. On this episode of Orbital we discuss the OnePlus 8 Pro review as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things OnePlus. We begin this episode by talking about the OnePlus 8 Pro's build quality and design. Then we talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro display, which has a lot of new features. We mention the 120Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 8 Pro display, and whether it has any impact on battery life too.

Next we talk about OnePlus 8 Pro software and whether there are any special features here for 8 Pro users. We also mention performance and gaming on the OnePlus 8 Pro right after that. The main focus of the podcast is on the OnePlus 8 Pro's cameras, which is where things get really interesting. The OnePlus 8 Pro has four rear cameras but only three of those are working in India at the time of publishing this episode of Orbital. You can listen to the podcast to find out why this is the case.

We share our in-depth camera review of the OnePlus 8 Pro in this part of the episode, before talking about OnePlus 8 Pro price in India and whether this smartphone is the best value for money phone in the premium smartphone space in India right now. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
