Is OnePlus 7 Pro an iPhone, Samsung Killer or Yet Another Pretender?

OnePlus 7 Pro is here and we had a chance to review the smartphone. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive device the company has ever released and it packs in hardware that can command that kind of a price. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to discuss. OnePlus 7 Pro price in India does appear to be quite high if you compare it against older OnePlus phones but we begin this episode by saying that it's a mistake to compare the price against older OnePlus devices. We look at the pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro and whether it packs in good hardware for the price. Next we mention the OnePlus 7 Pro performance and whether the Snapdragon 855 SoC performs as advertised.

Then we talk about the camera performance on the OnePlus 7 Pro. This is where most flagships distinguish themselves from the competition, but does OnePlus 7 Pro do the same? We tested it thoroughly so we talk about what is still missing. Then we mention the pros and cons of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and one of the pros is the software. We then talk about Oxygen OS and what it adds to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Finally we talk about which phones you should buy if you have a budget of Rs. 50,000.

