Is OnePlus 7 Pro an iPhone, Samsung Killer or Yet Another Pretender?

Flagship specs at a flagship price.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 19:01 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro is here and we had a chance to review the smartphone. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive device the company has ever released and it packs in hardware that can command that kind of a price. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to discuss. OnePlus 7 Pro price in India does appear to be quite high if you compare it against older OnePlus phones but we begin this episode by saying that it's a mistake to compare the price against older OnePlus devices. We look at the pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro and whether it packs in good hardware for the price. Next we mention the OnePlus 7 Pro performance and whether the Snapdragon 855 SoC performs as advertised.

Then we talk about the camera performance on the OnePlus 7 Pro. This is where most flagships distinguish themselves from the competition, but does OnePlus 7 Pro do the same? We tested it thoroughly so we talk about what is still missing. Then we mention the pros and cons of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and one of the pros is the software. We then talk about Oxygen OS and what it adds to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Finally we talk about which phones you should buy if you have a budget of Rs. 50,000.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

