Is Nokia 5.1 Plus Better Than Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1?

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is the topic of discussion on this week's episode of Orbital. This is Nokia's first budget Android One smartphone and it's priced under Rs. 11,000. Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India is the biggest reason for us to dedicate an episode to it. The smartphone has a lot of interesting features that competitors lack and that makes us want to discuss it at length. We've almost completed testing the smartphone and that put us in a good place to talk about it. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to discuss this phone. We begin this episode by mentioning what makes the Nokia 5.1 Plus worth checking out. It has a powerful processor at a really low price but is there more to it than just excellent marketing? Roydon talks about that, before moving on to mention the build quality and one major quirky aspect of the Nokia 5.1 Plus' design.

Then we talk about the specifications and the battery life of the Nokia 5.1 Plus. This is where we mention that we were surprised by the performance of the smartphone and its battery life and we detail why this happened. Next, we mention the software on the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is about as close to stock Android as one can get. Aditya mentions why this is important and why people should care. Roydon then talks about the camera performance of the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Then we mention the competition. This is where we bring up smartphones such as the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1, and even the Redmi 6. There are several smartphones slugging it out in this price segment and we mention them all, along with our recommendations for those who want to buy the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.