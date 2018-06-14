Is Moto G6 Better Than Realme 1, Redmi Note 5 Pro?

Reviewer Shobhit Varma joins host Pranay Parab to talk about three smartphones under Rs. 15,000 — Oppo Realme 1, Moto G6, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro — to help you decide which one to buy. We begin this episode by talking about the Moto brand and how it went from Google to Lenovo, and where Lenovo has taken the brand ever since. This includes discussion around how the design language for Moto phones has evolved over the years and how the Moto G6 design fares against the competition. We also talk about Lenovo's product strategy and how that compares against Xiaomi and Oppo.

We then discuss the Moto G6 itself. Here we tell you about the pros and cons of this smartphone and why you should consider it over the competition and why you shouldn't. The discussion quickly moves to the Oppo Realme 1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and how both these phones stack up against the Moto G6. Next, we look at the design of these three smartphones and tell you which one looks the best and which one feels the best. Our conversation then moves on to the camera and we look at both the front and rear cameras on all of these smartphones and pick a winner.

We then discuss the overall value proposition offered by these three smartphones. We compare the various variants of the Moto G6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Oppo Realme 1, and tell you which is the best value for money under Rs. 15,000. Finally, we choose our overall winner in this segment and tell you which phone you should buy, before talking about the one big question mark - availability of these smartphones.

