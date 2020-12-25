Technology News
loading

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the Best Affordable TV for Enthusiasts?

Does this Xiaomi TV hit the sweet spot between price and performance?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 25 December 2020 13:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Is Mi QLED TV 4K the Best Affordable TV for Enthusiasts?

Mi QLED TV 4K price in India is Rs. 54,999

On this episode of Orbital, we discuss the Mi QLED TV 4K. We begin this episode by talking about Mi QLED TV 4K price in India and how it impacts the QLED TV market in the country. We talk about TVs from rival brands such as OnePlus, TCL, Samsung, and Sony, and tell you where the Mi QLED TV 4K is in terms of pricing and performance. Then we talk about the picture quality and what to expect from the Mi QLED TV 4K. We discuss the performance of this TV with 4K HDR content, followed by 1080p, 720p, and SD content, to give you a complete picture of what to expect from this TV.

Should you buy the Mi QLED TV 4K for its software? We discuss that at length as we share our thoughts on Android TV 10 and the new PatchWall 3.5 UI that the Xiaomi TV ships with. We tell you whether this TV delivers what you expect in terms of UI performance, and whether there is any lag or lack of smoothness that you should be aware of. Next we talk about the Mi QLED TV 4K remote and how it addresses a couple of longstanding complaints, followed by our suggestions on a more permanent fix for the problems. Finally we talk about the sound quality of the Mi QLED TV 4K and what to expect from the speakers on this device.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch (L55M6)

Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch (L55M6)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks and feels relatively premium 
  • HDMI 2.1, eARC, Auto Low-Latency Mode, 4K@60Hz 
  • Dolby Vision HDR 
  • Good performance with all kinds of content across resolutions 
  • Excellent software
  • Bad
  • Some issues with motion 
  • Average black levels 
  • Batteries for the remote not included
Read detailed Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch (L55M6) review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: podcast, orbital, xiaomi, mi qled tv 4k
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Realme X7 Pro Company Support Page Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
SolarWinds Hack Cleanup Could Take Months, Cyber-Security Experts Say

Related Stories

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the Best Affordable TV for Enthusiasts?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  2. Facebook to Add Physical Security Key Verification for Mobile App Login
  3. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Smartphones to Launch in India Soon
  5. Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India Soon, Support Page Hints
  6. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  8. How to Find, Add and Share Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 9 Tipped to Come With Flat Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent, Leaked BIS Listing Suggests
  2. WHO Launches Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates, Again
  3. Over 60 Percent of Cybercrime Complaints in 2020 Linked to Financial Frauds: Delhi Police
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released, Shows ‘Excellent Capability’ to Achieve Goal: ISRO
  5. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Commuters Won't Be Required to Stop at Toll Plazas
  6. AI-Designed Serotonin Sensor May Help Scientists Study Sleep, Mental Health
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Retailers Brace for Flood of Returns From Online Shopping During Pandemic
  9. MediaTek Surpasses Qualcomm to Become Biggest Smartphone Chipset Vendor in Q3 2020: Counterpoint
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Cost $199, and Around Rs. 20,000 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com