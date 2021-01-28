Is LG Wing's Unique Design Good Enough to Help It Succeed in India?

The LG Wing is one of the most unique smartphones ever launched in India. On this episode, we talk about the LG Wing and whether you should consider buying that smartphone in India. Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this phone. We begin this episode by talking about the unique features of the LG Wing and why you might want to consider buying it. This is where we highlight all the quirky things we were able to do while testing this smartphone. From taking notes while watching videos to finally being able to follow video game walkthroughs without pausing the game — there's a lot of fun things that you can do with the LG Wing. However not everything is rosy with a smartphone as quirky as the Wing. We highlight some areas where the phone falls short and how its quirky design becomes a curse in some ways.

Next we talk about the LG Wing performs in regular use and whether it can be a good gaming phone. We discuss performance and whether the phone heats up in daily use. Next, we talk about the cameras on this smartphone. Can LG Wing be your primary smartphone for photography? We discuss this at length. We also talk about the software and whether it works well with a smartphone that has such a unique design. We also discuss the future of LG in the smartphone market and how that will affect software updates on this device. Finally, we talk about battery life, and who should buy this smartphone.

