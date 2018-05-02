Is Huawei P20 Pro the Android World’s iPhone X?

On this episode we discuss the Huawei P20 Pro (Review), which has cameras good enough to take on the iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy and games editor Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone. The Huawei P20 Pro's highlight feature is the camera, so we begin the episode by talking about it. We mention what each of its three rear cameras do and whether it makes sense to add the third camera. Then we discuss the results of having a three-camera system and some of the other compromises Huawei has had to make to get the camera right. We talk about the photos that the smartphone takes and whether it makes sense to get this phone over the Pixel 2 or the iPhone X. Then we highlight some of the weaknesses of the P20 Pro's camera and what you should consider before you decide to shell out that much money.

The discussion then moves to the competition and whether the Huawei P20 Pro can hold its own in a market with some stellar flagship devices. We talk about stock Android and how it compares against Huawei's EMUI. We also mention several hardware design choices that Huawei has made with the P20 Pro and talk about how that affects the overall experience. Finally, we speak about Huawei's branding issues with the P20 series and whether the company could have considered a different naming scheme.​ We compare that with the branding situation of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which could be a Redmi Note 5 Pro killer.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.