Is Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition the Last Version Before GTA V on Nintendo Switch?

 
, 24 April 2018
Is Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition the Last Version Before GTA V on Nintendo Switch?

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition for PS4 and Xbox One hits stores this week in addition to a digital release next week on both consoles and PC. In this edition of Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast, we discuss what it contains, if it makes sense buying, and why you should care. Furthermore, we also touch upon the possibility of this being the last retail variant of GTA V before a possible Nintendo Switch release.

This isn't all, prior to this we discuss God of War for the PS4. Kratos' latest outing takes place in Norse mythology after spending quality time with the game, we give you an idea of what to expect. In addition to this we also shed light on Sony India's apathy for its audience by delaying both God of War Limited Edition and Collector's Edition versions of the game as well as the midnight launch which featured lacklustre freebies compared to the rest of the world. Despite being the most successful console company in India, it appears to care very little when it comes to selling its games, more so when God of War is possibly its most popular franchise in India.

Finally we discuss what we've been playing this week. This includes Nier Automata whose combat systems, camerawork, and narrative seems to be diametrically opposite to God of War, South Park: The Fractured But Whole's Nintendo Switch port which is solid, and a slew of original Xbox games that have hit the Xbox One family of consoles such as Panzer Dragoon Orta and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

