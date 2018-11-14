Is Google Pixel’s Night Sight the Future of Low-Light Photography?

The Google Pixel line of smartphones has made a name for itself thanks to its excellent cameras. Today these smartphones are getting a big new feature called Night Sight. This improves the low-light camera performance dramatically, with some of the pictures looking unbelievably good with no flash involved. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo put this feature to the test and that's why he joins reviewer Aditya Shenoy and host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital. We begin the episode by talking about the Google Pixel 3's camera performance and what Night Sight adds to it. Then we look at how this technology works. Is Google using AI to accomplish this or is there something else at play? We answer all of these questions.

In the next part of the podcast, we talk about what's stopping other phone companies from bringing these features to their phones. Could we see Night Sight camera features coming to budget Android smartphones as well? We speculate about that and then start talking about which smartphone manufacturers are most likely to implement this feature after the Pixel, and whether Google will bring it to other Android phones. This is where the podcast ventures into Google's monetisation strategy and whether the company has any reason to bring Night Sight to other Android phones. Finally, we look at what we want from cameras of the future.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.