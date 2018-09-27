NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Forza Horizon 4 This Generation's Need for Speed: Most Wanted?

, 27 September 2018
Forza Horizon 4 is the rare Xbox One and Windows 10 game from Microsoft worth playing this year. In this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast, we talk about how Forza Horizon 4's setting plays a large part in this. Taking place in the UK, it features changing seasons which impacts how you drive. In addition to this, the tone is less celebratory versus past entries, ensuring you focus on the racing.  Also, we discuss how Forza Horizon 4's visuals play a huge role in impacting its gameplay, making it a more immersive experience.

Furthermore, we explain how the series' showcase events have evolved in Forza Horizon 4. They're the highlight of the game, pitting you against trains, hovercraft, and even giant aircraft. The difficulty curve of Forza Horizon 4 warrants a mention as well. You can tweak the steering, physics, and other details to suit your play style. 

Despite sound perfect, Forza Horizon 4 is not without its problems. We tackle these at length too. From a user interface and menus that feel clunky to loading times that are exceptionally long, they mar the game. Though not by much. Partly because these elements appear to be negated on a PC, even a low-end laptop.

With Forza Horizon 4 being the most polished entry in the series thus far, it makes us ask if this is the Need for Speed: Most Wanted of this generation or does it surpass it? All this and more in Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

