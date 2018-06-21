Is Fallout 76 Going to Be 2018's Destiny 2?

Our 76th episode of Transition has us discussing Fallout 76. The shared world post-apocalyptic role-playing game was revealed at E3 2018 and since then, a ton of details are now public. We talk about what you can expect when the game hits shelves both digital and physical, the changes Bethesda has made to its perk system and character abilities, as well as how quests are structured since it has no non-playable characters.

In addition to this, we consider how the online-only aspect of the game is far from good news and other intricacies that could turn the world of Fallout 76 into a service, a term executives at companies like EA and Ubisoft are fans of.

Furthermore, we compare Fallout 76 to the likes of other shared world games before it such as Destiny 2. While Bungie's shooter had tremendous success at launch it's now a former shell of itself. Can Bethesda prevent Fallout 76 from sharing the same fate?

Finally, we weigh in on the game's notable absence from Steam and what it could mean. Previous Bethesda titles for PC leaned heavily on the Bethesda.net framework like The Elder Scrolls Online before showing up on other platforms like Steam. Would this be the case with Fallout 76 as well?

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.