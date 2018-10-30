Is Diablo 3 Coming to Android and iOS?

The Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch release date is November 2 and in the run up to this we've had an extended look at the game. In this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming and pop culture podcast, we discuss all things Diablo 3. From breaking down its gameplay, the series' history, and even dissecting each and every version of the game on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox One X as well as highlighting the minor issues with each one, we tell you the best platform to play Diablo 3 on.

As for the Nintendo Switch version in particular, we discuss how it runs in docked mode on a big screen as well as handheld mode. Furthermore, we also speculate on the possibility of Diablo 3 coming to Android and iOS considering that the Nintendo Switch is essentially running mobile hardware from 2013.

Also, we talk about Blizzard's plans for the series such as the multiple projects around it in the works as well as what we can expect next since Diablo 4 won't be at BlizzCon 2018. However Diablo isn't the only topic of speculation with regards to BlizzCon 2018. We speculate on what you can expect from Blizzard's yearly convention for Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and World of Warcraft to boot. Finally we talk about the games we've been playing this week such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War.

