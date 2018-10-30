NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Diablo 3 Coming to Android and iOS?

, 30 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Is Diablo 3 Coming to Android and iOS?

The Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch release date is November 2 and in the run up to this we've had an extended look at the game. In this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming and pop culture podcast, we discuss all things Diablo 3. From breaking down its gameplay, the series' history, and even dissecting each and every version of the game on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox One X as well as highlighting the minor issues with each one, we tell you the best platform to play Diablo 3 on.

As for the Nintendo Switch version in particular, we discuss how it runs in docked mode on a big screen as well as handheld mode. Furthermore, we also speculate on the possibility of Diablo 3 coming to Android and iOS considering that the Nintendo Switch is essentially running mobile hardware from 2013.

Also, we talk about Blizzard's plans for the series such as the multiple projects around it in the works as well as what we can expect next since Diablo 4 won't be at BlizzCon 2018. However Diablo isn't the only topic of speculation with regards to BlizzCon 2018. We speculate on what you can expect from Blizzard's yearly convention for Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and World of Warcraft to boot. Finally we talk about the games we've been playing this week such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diablo 3, Diablo 3 Eternal Collection, Nintendo Switch, Blizzard, Blizzcon, BlizzCon 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch Review
Billion Capture Plus
Is Diablo 3 Coming to Android and iOS?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Price in India, Launch Offers, Release Date Revealed
  2. OnePlus 6T vs Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9
  3. Samsung's First 512GB microSD Card, Cheapest Wireless Charger Gets Listed
  4. New ICICI Bank Credit Card Offers Amazon Pay Balance as Reward Points
  5. iPad Pro 2018 Models With Face ID, USB Type-C, Slimmer Bezels Launched
  6. Nokia 6.1 Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Image Leak Tips Off-Centre Display Notch, Triple Cameras
  8. Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy: Which Phone Has the Best Camera in Business?
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report
  10. Apple Launches 11" iPad Pro at $799, New MacBook Air: Highlights
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.