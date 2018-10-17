Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Better than PUBG and Fortnite?

This episode of Transition is dedicated to Call of Duty Black Ops 4. Having reviewed Call of Duty Black Ops 4, we talk about all the game modes and whether the Blackout mode is better than PUBG and Fornite. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. The episode begins with a discussion of the game's three primary modes - zombies, multiplayer, and Blackout. We talk about how Blackout mode plays out and compare it against our experience with Fortnite and PUBG. We talk about how the abilities work for various characters and how you can unlock new characters in Call of Duty Black Ops 4. This is followed by a discussion of the graphics and how good this game looks. We conclude this segment by talking about whether people will pay full price for Blackout when they can play PUBG and Fortnite for free on most platforms.

Then we talk about the zombies mode in Call of Duty Black Ops 4, and how co-op works in this mode. We share our thoughts on the difficulty level as well. Then we answer the question that everyone is asking -- can you play Call of Duty Black Ops 4 offline? This is followed by our thoughts on the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty Black Ops 4. Next, we talk about the India pricing and editions of Call of Duty Black Ops 4. This is where we wonder whether the price of this game is justified and look at the reason behind the hike in price. We also look at the game's absence on Steam and how that has affected its sales, and finally - we discuss the games we've been playing this week.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.