Is Battlefield V vs Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 2018's Fortnite vs PUBG?

 
, 30 May 2018
In this episode of Transition, we discuss what to expect from Battlefield V after a reveal that left us with mixed impressions. From a welcome focus on gameplay and modes that aren't battle royale and an emphasis on single-player, it just seems too good to be true. Throw in the lack of loot boxes and pay-to-win micro-transactions and it appears to be EA's way of apologising after the disaster that was Star Wars Battlefront 2. And while all of this is fine and well, it also makes us wonder how much of its pre-reveal rumours were true. Everything leading up to the game's announcement, from its name and setting as well as the lack of pay-to-win micro-transactions was leaked earlier. One detail is yet to be ascertained - the game's battle royale mode.

Surely the long-running shooter franchise would want to be competitive in terms of features versus Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Despite the latter's lack of single-player and emphasis on multiplayer modes such as battle royale, along with the possibility of Battlefield V getting battle royale in an update leads us to wonder if the breezy tone of EA's military shooter could be the Fortnite to Black Ops 4's PUBG.

Aside from this we also break down every edition of the game and if it makes sense pre-ordering it right now as well as the possibility of more gameplay and information out around E3 2018.

Finally, we discuss what we've been playing this week including Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle among others. All this and more on Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

