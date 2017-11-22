Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Andy Weir's Artemis as Good as the Martian?

 
22 November 2017
Is Andy Weir's Artemis as Good as the Martian?

This week on Transition podcast, the book club reconvenes to talk about Andy Weir's latest novel - Artemis. Andy Weir is the author of The Martian, which was turned into a very successful film starring Matt Damon. Science fiction nerds Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Aqiul Colombowala, and Pranay Parab join to talk about Artemis. We begin this podcast by giving a massive spoiler warning and then talk about the premise of the book. From there we move to the story and what's there to look forward to.

We then compare Artemis with The Martian, and wonder whether the new book has any of the things which made the previous one good. We take an in-depth look at the science in this novel, and whether life on the moon is indeed possible. Then we talk about the stereotypes the book tries to bust and whether it succeeds. The discussion also includes detailed takes on the characters in the book and which of these are memorable.

Next, we look at key plot points in Artemis and the progression of the story. That brings us to the Artemis film, rights for which have already been acquired. We make a wish list for the film and wonder whether a TV series will serve Artemis better. Finally, we give our ratings for this book and pick our favourite edition (audiobook versus reading).

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Pranay Parab

Is Andy Weir's Artemis as Good as the Martian?
 
 

