Is Android One Holding Back Nokia Smartphones in India?

Nokia 5.3 has great software, but is it powerful enough to take on the competition?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 4 September 2020 23:30 IST
Nokia 5.3 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

On this episode we talk all things Nokia as Android enthusiast Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to discuss the state of the Android One program and the role of Nokia in this. We begin this episode by talking about the history of the Android One program and how it's evolved to become what it is today. Then we talk about Nokia mobiles and where they'd been all these years before Android One. Next we talk about Nokia returning to Android and how they chose to go the Android One route, and how it affects the company.

This is where we discuss where the Nokia Android One journey is hampering the company and ways in which it can mitigate those limitations. We also mention the quality of software and promise of updates that is so rare in the Android world, and how Nokia is doing a commendable job. However we do question whether that's good enough to help the company sell smartphones in India. 

Then we talk about the Nokia 5.3, which wants to be among the best phones under Rs. 15,000 in India. Nokia 5.3 shows everything that represents modern day Nokia phones. It's got excellent software, a guarantee of long-term updates, and hardware that's not great for the price right now. We discuss how Nokia could improve this smartphone and what would make us recommend this device to everyone. This starts as a simple hardware change request, but evolves into some lovely recommendations on how the software could be improved as well.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Guaranteed software and security updates
  • Clean UI
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
  • No video stabilisation
Read detailed Nokia 5.3 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
