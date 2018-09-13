NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR: Which iPhone Should Indians Buy?

, 13 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR: Which iPhone Should Indians Buy?

As Apple launched three new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4, Gadgets 360's editor in chief Kunal Dua joins Pranay Parab to discuss these developments. This episode is dominated by all things Apple, with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR dominating the discussion. We begin this episode by talking about our predictions for the Apple event from the previous episode of Orbital. Here we look at the things we got right and those that we got wrong. Our track record looks quite good overall, but that's bound to happen when you've been following Apple events for almost a decade and particularly now that the rumour mill is more accurate than ever. That is followed by our look at iPhone XS price in India, iPhone XS Max price in India, iPhone XR price in India, and Apple Watch Series 4 price in India

On the iPhone side of things we talk about the iPhone XS and XS Max. The discussion covers the chip advancements Apple has been making year after year, and how that impacts performance on older iPhones. We look at how iOS 12 has impacted performance on older iPhones and what that means for India. Then we talk about the iPhone XR and whether the phone will succeed globally. This is the part where we share our first impressions of the new Apple products and whether you should buy one of the new iPhones. We look at the India pricing and spend a few minutes talking about what Apple could do to bring these down, and whether we will ever see a reasonably priced iPhone model in India. Finally, we talk about the Apple Watch Series 4 and all the exciting new technology in that product.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, iPhone
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Release Date Revealed on Nintendo Switch eShop
Billion Capture Plus
iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR: Which iPhone Should Indians Buy?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G5s
TRENDING
  1. iPhone Prices Cut in India Following September 12 Launch
  2. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  3. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  4. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  5. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  6. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  7. iPhone XR the 'Affordable' iPhone Model, India Price Starts at Rs. 76,900
  8. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Android Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out: Report
  9. BSNL Rs. 777, Rs. 1,277 FTTH Plans Now Available for All Subscribers
  10. Airtel Launches Rs. 97 Combo Recharge Pack to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.