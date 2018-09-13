As Apple launched three new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4, Gadgets 360's editor in chief Kunal Dua joins Pranay Parab to discuss these developments. This episode is dominated by all things Apple, with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR dominating the discussion. We begin this episode by talking about our predictions for the Apple event from the previous episode of Orbital. Here we look at the things we got right and those that we got wrong. Our track record looks quite good overall, but that's bound to happen when you've been following Apple events for almost a decade and particularly now that the rumour mill is more accurate than ever. That is followed by our look at iPhone XS price in India, iPhone XS Max price in India, iPhone XR price in India, and Apple Watch Series 4 price in India.

On the iPhone side of things we talk about the iPhone XS and XS Max. The discussion covers the chip advancements Apple has been making year after year, and how that impacts performance on older iPhones. We look at how iOS 12 has impacted performance on older iPhones and what that means for India. Then we talk about the iPhone XR and whether the phone will succeed globally. This is the part where we share our first impressions of the new Apple products and whether you should buy one of the new iPhones. We look at the India pricing and spend a few minutes talking about what Apple could do to bring these down, and whether we will ever see a reasonably priced iPhone model in India. Finally, we talk about the Apple Watch Series 4 and all the exciting new technology in that product.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.