The iPhone SE (2020) price in India and OnePlus 8 price in India are likely to be so close that the two phones could end up being direct competitors. This means that the value flagship segment is going to be redefined in 2020. Audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to talk about these two smartphones. We begin this episode by talking about iPhone SE (2020) price in India and whether Apple has got it right. There's a good chance that the iPhone SE (2020) may just be the ultimate affordable iPhone. We then discuss iPhone SE (2020) features and whether Apple has made any compromises to hit that excellent price point. This is where we share our thoughts on iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR and which one we'd prefer.

Next, we talk about OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. This begins with a discussion around estimated OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 prices in India. Then we discuss the rising prices of OnePlus smartphones in India and how the brand has transitioned from a flagship killer to a flagship smartphone brand over time. Then we talk about OnePlus 8 Pro features and what OnePlus 8 misses out on, followed by a discussion around what we like and what we don't about these two smartphones. Finally we talk about the chance of OnePlus launching a third smartphone at a more affordable price point, and how the company can target some customers its rising price has left behind.

