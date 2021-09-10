iPhone 13 launch seems to be just around the corner as Apple earlier this week sent invites for its anticipated September event. Just like last year, the iPhone 13 series is rumoured to have the iPhone 13 alongside the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini as four new models. Apple is reportedly going to bring some noticeable improvements on the iPhone 13 models over its last year's lineup. Alongside the iPhone 13 launch, the forthcoming Apple event is likely to be the place where the Cupertino company could unveil its new smartwatch that is rumoured as the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple is also long expected to unveil its new standard AirPods model.

This week on the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Reviews Editor Jamshed Avari and Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo to talk about the Apple event that is happening on September 14 and what all is expected from the iPhone maker.

Apple has managed to keep some details secret this time as there aren't many in-depth reports about the devices coming to the Apple event. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has suggested that the iPhone 13 series would be the showstopper of the online launch. One of the changes on the new iPhone models over their last year versions is expected to be smaller notches. In the new lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also reported to have better ultra-wide cameras.

The iPhone Pro models may also include some special camera features to deliver a better experience over the regular options. Further, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are speculated to come with 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Alongside some significant changes, the iPhone 13 series is also tipped to have some new colour options and improved MagSafe magnetic charging with stronger magnets. It is, however, unclear how the latter would impact users with pacemakers and medical implants as the existing MagSafe technology does interfere with such external objects.

Some leaks also suggest that Apple will retain the iPhone mini version in this year's lineup and that it would likely be called the iPhone 13 mini. This would, however, not be the case next year as the company is rumoured to have no plans for a mini version in the iPhone 14 series.

In addition to the iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 at its California Streaming event next week. The new Apple Watch model is expected to match the iPhone and iPad design language with a flat display that could be slightly larger in size over the last year Apple Watch Series 6.

There could also be the new AirPods that Apple may call the AirPods 3, with an AirPods Pro-like design. The next-generation AirPods could also include a wireless charging case as standard.

