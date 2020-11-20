iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India?

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India is so high that most people won't consider these two smartphones, but that doesn't mean that there's no reason to buy these phones. Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about these two iPhones and whether they are worth buying. The first question we try to answer is whether it's worth spending Rs. 40,000 extra to get the iPhone 12 Pro over the iPhone 12. Then we talk about whether it makes sense to spend a little bit extra to get an iPhone 12 Pro Max over the iPhone 12 Pro. This is when we look at iPhone 12 series price in India and wonder whether these phones do indeed offer good value for money.

Next we speak about iPhone 12 Pro series camera performance. Is Dolby Vision HDR video a gamechanger? Do the cameras pack in enough of a punch to push people to spend a bit more for the Pro series? We answer all these questions. Next, we talk about the MagSafe wireless charging technology and how Apple can improve it in the future. Is there a port-less iPhone in Apple's future? We discuss that too, before talking about the lack of a charging adapter in the box. We also discuss the Apple One subscription plan and wonder whether it is worth subscribing to. Finally, we tell you which iPhone offers the best value for money in India.

