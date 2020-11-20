Technology News
iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India?

Should you settle for an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 mini instead?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 20 November 2020 22:07 IST
iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India is so high that most people won't consider these two smartphones, but that doesn't mean that there's no reason to buy these phones. Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about these two iPhones and whether they are worth buying. The first question we try to answer is whether it's worth spending Rs. 40,000 extra to get the iPhone 12 Pro over the iPhone 12. Then we talk about whether it makes sense to spend a little bit extra to get an iPhone 12 Pro Max over the iPhone 12 Pro. This is when we look at iPhone 12 series price in India and wonder whether these phones do indeed offer good value for money.

Next we speak about iPhone 12 Pro series camera performance. Is Dolby Vision HDR video a gamechanger? Do the cameras pack in enough of a punch to push people to spend a bit more for the Pro series? We answer all these questions. Next, we talk about the MagSafe wireless charging technology and how Apple can improve it in the future. Is there a port-less iPhone in Apple's future? We discuss that too, before talking about the lack of a charging adapter in the box. We also discuss the Apple One subscription plan and wonder whether it is worth subscribing to. Finally, we tell you which iPhone offers the best value for money in India. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
