Is iPhone 11 the Ideal iPhone for India?

Reasonably priced.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 21:35 IST


iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs. 64,900

On this episode we talk all things Apple, right after the iPhone 11 launch event. Editor in chief Kunal Dua joins host Pranay Parab to share his thoughts on the iPhone 11 price in India, Apple Watch Series 5, iPad (2019), Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+. We begin this episode by talking about the iPhone 11, which will soon be available in India, and looks like the phone that could be pushed heavily in the country. We discuss what we think of iPhone 11's new features and whether it is an incremental upgrade over the iPhone XR. Then we talk about the massive iPhone XR price cut and how that could affect sales of the device in India.

In the next part of this episode, we talk about iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max (first impressions). Both these phones are flagships and have some excellent features but is iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India justified? We discuss this at length. We spend some time talking about the new camera features of the iPhone 11 Pro series as well and what we could see in the future from Apple. Then we discuss the Apple Watch Series 5 launch and how we were pleasantly surprised by its headline feature. We talk about the future of the Apple Watch as well. Then we share our thoughts on Apple Watch price cut in India and how it could affect sales. The next, rather short, topic of discussion is the iPad (2019) as we discuss what we liked and what we did not about the device. Finally we discuss whether Apple TV+ price in India and Apple Arcade price in India will propel the two services in the country.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Apple, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 2019, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus

